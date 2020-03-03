OTTUMWA — Most people, if they have paid any attention at all to tornadoes over the years, are familiar with the ratings scale used to describe wind speeds. But there’s a major change coming for the upcoming season.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF scale) is a successor to the Fujita Scale developed by the University of Chicago’s Ted Fujita. It rates tornadoes from EF0, with estimated winds of 85 mph or slower, to massive EF5 tornadoes with winds in excess of 200 mph. The estimates are based on damage, but that’s a significant weakness in the scale.
Shingle and siding damage would suggest a tornado strength of EF0. Debarked trees and overturned trains falls under the EF3 category. But what happens if the tornado touches down in an open field?
Craig Cogil, the senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, announced tornadoes with no damage indicators will now be rated EFU, or unknown. He explained the change in the office’s “Weather Whisper” newsletter.
“If no impacts occur to DIs during the life of a tornado, then a rating from EF 0-5 cannot be assigned. This also means that if a tornado produces damage, but does not involve a DI, the an unknown rating is assigned,” Cogil wrote.
A cornfield served as Cogil’s example. Cornstalks are not a damage indicator, so damage to a field alone would not serve as evidence of a tornado’s wind speed.
That doesn’t mean things like a cornfield are unimportant. In June 2015 a tornado hit Duane Brinegar’s home near Chillicothe. Damage to an adjacent cornfield helped show the storm was producing more than straight-line winds, helping the NWS determine that it was in fact a tornado that hit.
The damage to the Brinegar home was a clear damage indicator, though. Move the tornado a couple hundred feet, and the evidence wouldn’t have allowed a good estimate of wind speeds.
Cogil write that the shift to EFU designations is new and has been in use for some offices since 2016. But more offices, including Des Moines, are adopting the standard rather than making educated guesses.
March is when severe weather begins to pick up across the Midwest. Monday marked the first day when Ottumwa tested its outdoor warning sirens. And Severe Weather Awareness Week is coming March 23-27, with the statewide tornado drill at noon March 25.