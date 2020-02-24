OTTUMWA — It appeared Monday morning the Ottumwa area would pay a steep price for a springlike weekend.
But by the afternoon, the National Weather Service painted a different picture. Estimates of more than four inches of snow were down to less than an inch for Ottumwa.
The NWS cancelled a winter storm watch that had been set to go into effect at midnight Tuesday. The area was still expected to see some snow, but not the higher amounts it initially appeared.
Saturday and Sunday saw temperatures in the 50s and 60s, well above normal for this time of year. Sunday’s high of 63 set a new record for the date. Saturday hit 54, a pleasant but remarkable 25 degrees shy of the record set in 2017.
While the National Weather Service was predicting significant amounts of snow for the area Tuesday and Tuesday night, it also said the models were not strong enough to make forecasters positive about the amounts, timing or exact location. That warning proved prescient, as the developing system shifted east through the day Monday.
While areas south and east of Ottumwa remained likely to see more snow, the changes were enough to drop Wapello and several other counties from the watch.
Temperatures will still remind area residents that winter isn’t finished with the area yet. Wednesday’s high is not quite expected to reach freezing, and it will stay that way until the weekend.
That’s going to feel very cold compared to this past weekend’s weather, but at least it no longer looks like the area will have to dig out of a significant late-season storm.