OACC Christmas concert

Dr. Christine Bergan directs the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus as the group recorded a virtual Christmas concert Tuesday night in the First Presbyterian Church. The organization plans to share the concert to its Facebook page as well as making DVDs to share with nursing homes, rehab centers and assisted living facilities.

 Photo provided

OTTUMWA — Dr. Christine Began has found a way for the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus to share Christmas music.

Tuesday night, members of the choir gathered at First Presbyterian Church to record a Christmas Eve service and program. The video will then be shared on the group’s Facebook page for sharing. “We will also be making several DVDs of the program to deliver to all area nursing and rehab centers/assisted living facilities, since we now they will not be able to have any ‘live’ carolers this year,” Began said.

“It’s been a challenge,” she said. “We’ve had to adjust a lot. I don’t expect it to be perfect performance.”

She said djustments include wearing masks during the four rehearsals and performance and spacing people 7 feet apart, skipping rows between singers.

But Bergan felt it was important to work through these challenges to provide a Christmas concert for the area.

“The reason we are doing this is to provide a way for people to ‘safely’ enjoy a Christmas Eve type of service from the safety of their own homes,” she said. “Instead of just a generic thing, they’ll be able to play this if they want to. I think it ill be nice. I’m just pleased we’ll be able to do it.

“These people worked so hard, and they’re really happy to be singing again. We’re still singing, so that’s a good thing.”

— Features Editor Tracy Goldizen can be reached via email at tgoldizen@ottumwacourier.com or followed on Twitter @CourierTracy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Tracy Goldizen is the Courier's features and magazine editor, leading production of the award-winning "Ottumwa Life" and the Courier's other magazine offerings. She began work with the Courier on the copy desk.

Recommended for you