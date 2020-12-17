OTTUMWA — Dr. Christine Began has found a way for the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus to share Christmas music.
Tuesday night, members of the choir gathered at First Presbyterian Church to record a Christmas Eve service and program. The video will then be shared on the group’s Facebook page for sharing. “We will also be making several DVDs of the program to deliver to all area nursing and rehab centers/assisted living facilities, since we now they will not be able to have any ‘live’ carolers this year,” Began said.
“It’s been a challenge,” she said. “We’ve had to adjust a lot. I don’t expect it to be perfect performance.”
She said djustments include wearing masks during the four rehearsals and performance and spacing people 7 feet apart, skipping rows between singers.
But Bergan felt it was important to work through these challenges to provide a Christmas concert for the area.
“The reason we are doing this is to provide a way for people to ‘safely’ enjoy a Christmas Eve type of service from the safety of their own homes,” she said. “Instead of just a generic thing, they’ll be able to play this if they want to. I think it ill be nice. I’m just pleased we’ll be able to do it.
“These people worked so hard, and they’re really happy to be singing again. We’re still singing, so that’s a good thing.”