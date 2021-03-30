OTTUMWA — It’s been a year in the making.
The Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse is returning to the stage in April with its production of “The Snake in the Grass.”
“It was a play we were going to try to do last year but couldn’t,” said Becky Ingle, one of the directors of the production. In fact, the production had been cast, and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.
“We really wondered if we should do a show this spring, but it had been a year since we had done a show,” she said. "The kids were really missing us and being on the stage, missing each other. We adults were missing it also."
“It was hard last year. We couldn’t do it in the summer, and it was sad. Then we couldn’t do the Christmas show. Then we decided to just take a chance on the spring show,” Ingle added.
But, the play is proceeding with caution. The cast of 46 kids is a lower number than a normal production, and the actors are wearing masks and keeping distance. “We kind of tried to keep the numbers down this time,” Ingle said. “We had some kids that were cast [last year] that couldn’t return, so we just moved some things around instead of adding kids.”
The show is a melodrama centering in the unrequited love of Silias Snakebreath. He’s in love with Dakota Melody, but she is in love with Sheriff Billy Bold. When Dakota turns down Silias’ marriage proposal, Silias gets mad and with the help of his sidekick, Running Water, he ties to the train tracks. The audience then watches to see if Billy Bold gets there in time to save Dakota.
The cast has been rehearsing since the end of February, and Ingle says they’re glad to be back. “They have missed us so much,” Ingle said, saying the playhouse offers young children a chance to meet and interact with those in other schools. “They make a lot of friends here. They’re being so good about social distancing and wearing their masks. Our older kids are so good with the younger kids.”
In fact, many alumni families enjoy being involved so much they continue with the program even after aging out. Ingle herself hasn’t had one of her children involved for more than 10 years, and her co-director, Marc Lay, hasn’t had any children in productions in a while, either.
“We have kids — and parents — who come back after they age out because they enjoy it so much,” Ingle said.
This production alone, she named several: Dennis Durst is building the set while son Kendall, a former actor, assists; Alex Patterson, an original OCCP member, is lending her artistic talents to painting the sets; former actress Daphne Palen is working with the kids backstage while her dad Newell is helping with the set; and Jennifer McCoy, whose children have all aged out, is the stage director.
“It’s very much a family,” Ingle said, which made the yearlong shutdown even harder. “I missed the kids, I missed the adults that are here. It means a lot [to be back]. It’s a void in your life. It’s like missing part of your family.