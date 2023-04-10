OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Civic Music Association presents Troupe Vertigo at Bridge View Center, 102 Church St, Ottumwa IA, 7:00 PM April 24, 2023. Troupe Vertigo’s spellbinding performances ignite the imagination through stunning physical feats choreographed into works of art.
Admission is by season ticket or $15 at the door. Youth and students admitted free. Sponsored by Principal Foundation, Wapello County Foundation and Vaughn Automotive. For more information, all 641-777-5903.
