OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Players Board of Directors has elected new officers for 2022. Those elected to the new board are:

• Jim Clingman (president)

• Himar Hernandez (vice president)

• Pam DeBoer (secretary)

• Konnie Milder (treasurer)

• Alice Richardson (historian)

• Abree Russell, Ann Youngman, Troy Schutt and Janene Sheldon (members at-large)

The Ottumwa Community Players has been active in producing community theater productions since 1954, and more information can be found on the group's Facebook page.

