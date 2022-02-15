OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Players Board of Directors has elected new officers for 2022. Those elected to the new board are:
• Jim Clingman (president)
• Himar Hernandez (vice president)
• Pam DeBoer (secretary)
• Konnie Milder (treasurer)
• Alice Richardson (historian)
• Abree Russell, Ann Youngman, Troy Schutt and Janene Sheldon (members at-large)
The Ottumwa Community Players has been active in producing community theater productions since 1954, and more information can be found on the group's Facebook page.