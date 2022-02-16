OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Players has been selected by the Hy-Vee on South Quincy Avenue as the benefiting nonprofit for the store's Reusable Bag Program for March.
The program is a way for shoppers to give back to the community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. Every $2.50 red "My Heart" bag sends a $1 donation to a local nonprofit from the Hy-Vee in which is was purchased.
"It's more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment," said OCP president Jim Clingman. "Nonprofits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you'll supports us in March by purchasing one — or two — bags at our south Hy-Vee."
For more information about the program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.