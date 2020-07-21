OTTUMWA — Four Ottumwa Christian School graduates will finally get their graduation ceremony this weekend.
The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at First Pentecostal Church of the Open Bible, 733 Church Street. While the graduation will be open to the public, social distancing protocols will be in place.
The OCS commencement was originally scheduled for May 25 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“OCS would like to congratulate the seniors on their accomplishment this year and commend them for their endurance, strength and faithfulness during these times of uncertainty,” reads a statement from the school. “We are very excited to be able to provide this opportunity for our graduating seniors.”
Members of the Class of 2020 are Kevin Contreras, Jaguar Jacob, Mercedes MacQueen and Morgan Miller.