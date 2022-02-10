The Ottumwa Community School District recently announced hires for three administrative positions within the school district, with all beginning their new role tenure next fall.
The moves come as a result of the district opening its new alternative center in the fall, the retirement of activities director Scott Maas, as well as a change in leadership at Douma Elementary School.
The new hires as as follows:
David Eaton, principal of Douma Elementary
Eaton has spent nearly 30 years as an elementary teacher, summer school director, instructional technology coach and curriculum instructional leader in the school districts.
Eaton was a student at Douma, and taught second grade at the school for 12 years. Pending board approval, he will begin Aug. 1, replacing Kristi Ridgway, who will become the new principal at Horace Mann Elementary.
"I'm so committed to Ottumwa schools. I believe our Douma staff and students can achieve at high goals," Eaton said. "I am approachable and willing to listen, but also willing to show leadership when direction is needed that inspires others to work collaboratively on a shared vision. I want to contribute to so many positive changes that are taking place in Ottumwa to be the best district in the state."
"Mr. Eaton has given so much to our district and continues to be committed to our vision of excellence," Superintendent Michael McGrory said. "We're excited to be able to place him in a leadership role and see all he can do for our kids."
Brandon Brooks, activities director
Brooks, who graduated from OHS and later served as a teacher and coach from 2013-19, will replace Maas July 1. Brooks also was a college bowling coach at William Penn University.
"Brandon's high energy and character were apparent," McGrory said. "His passion for our district and great desire to return to make a huge impact is something we value greatly. We're looking forward to his leadership making a difference in our athletic and activities programs."
Aiddy Phomvisay, principal of alternative learning center
Phomvisay, the current executive director of teaching and learning, will become the new principal of the new learning center, which will open next fall. In addition to his duties, he will assume the responsibility of public relations, communications and marketing.
"We're so excited to place Aiddy's passion for working with alternative learners and his ability in developing creative programs to take our school to a whole new level," McGrory said. "The students and staff of the learning center will benefit greatly from his experience."
"When the opportunity came to lead this amazing initiative, I gladly welcomed it as I know we can make a big difference in the lives of so many of our students. The learning center is critical to the mission of serving all students and increasing student achievement," Phomvisay said. "I am excited to lead a devoted group of educators in creating a caring and personalized learning environment focused on student success through multiple pathways toward graduation and beyond."