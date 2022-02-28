OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District has hired Dave Harper and Aaron Deutsch to serve as principals at Evans Middle School for the 2022-23 school year.
Harper, the district's current executive director of operations and human resources director, was hired on an interim basis at Evans, and served as the school's principal from 2012-14.
The district conducted a search for the position but said in a press release that "Mr. Harper demonstrates the district's commitment to excellence for Evans.
The move is also part of a proposed plan for creating more personalized learning environments by transforming Evans into a building for grades 8-9 and Liberty Elementary into a building for grades 6-7 starting in 2023-24. Harper would then be able to groom principals for each building.
"We're so excited to place Dave's extensive experience as a middle school principal and his passion for working with students and staff in creating a caring and dynamic learning environment," superintendent Mike McGrory said in the statement. "Dave recognizes his leadership is critical in our success at Evans. The students and staff of Evans will experience the positive impact Mr. Harper will be at Evans almost immediately."
"I'm so committed to the district's vision of excellence and superintendent McGrory's leadership," Harper said. "I know what I can bring to the table as a leader to help our students and staff to be successful and help prepare the next leader."
Deutsch will be one of the assistant principals at Evans starting Aug. 1, pending school board approval. He is currently the grade 7-12 dean of students and activities director at Pekin.
"Aaron is a young man of immense character who will help build good relationships with students and staff," Harper said. "He's a student-centered leader who's approachable. I look forward to working with him at Evans."
Deutsch also has been a science teacher and, in 2020, received the Governor's Scholar Recognition award for favorite teacher.