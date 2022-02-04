OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District has announced several opportunities to the public to engage with superintendent Michael McGrory regarding the district's "Vision of Excellence" campaign to become a destination school district.
The campaign, part of the broader "Be the Best" initiative, is aiming to reshuffle several of the elementary schools, Evans Middle School and Ottumwa High School to reduce the amount of students in certain buildings and create "more personalized learning environments" through neighborhood schools and ideal grade configurations.
"Success is more than making physical changes," McGrory said in a press release. "We will give staff the resources and time to prepare for the transition, develop curriculum, and collaborate."
Under the campaign, the following changes are being proposed, starting with the 2022-23 school year and continuing into the following school year:
• Continuing to upgrade the northside elementary schools in the way of improvements to classrooms, grounds and facilities.
• Opening a new alternative learning center in August for grades 9-12.
• Making OHS a high school for grades 10-12, and continuing to significantly improve the building instead of saving for a new high school at least 10 years in advance. Improvements could be done without raising taxes on residents.
• Having students in grades 8-9 attend Evans, which will expand opportunities for career technical education, pre-AP courses and high school credit offerings while providing more personalized learning.
• Having students in grades 6-7 attend Liberty Elementary School. The larger campus will offer more extracurricular opportunities, and bussing older students will relieve congestion at that location.
• Douma Elementary School will have two smaller schools serving grades 1-2 and 3-5. The buildings would be connected by a walkway to allow shared cafeteria and gymnasium space, and parents will have multiple pick-up and drop-off options.
• Pickwick Early Childhood Center will become a pre-kindergarten, and kindergarten facility for all southside students. Staggered pick-up and drop-off times can work around parent schedules, and bussing will also be an option.
McGrory will be available to meet with staff and the community throughout February. Those dates are as follows:
• Monday. Coffee With the Superintendent will be hosted by OCSD retired teachers and is open to the public. The forum begins at 9 a.m. at Career Campus at 331 E. Main St.
• Monday. Liberty Elementary School parents are invited to that school's cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday. The district's school improvement advisory committee will meet at 5 p.m. at Career Campus.
• Wednesday. Douma parents are invited to that school's cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.
• Feb. 21. OHS parents are invited to the auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
• Feb. 22. Evans Middle School parents are invited to that school's library at 5:30 p.m.
The school district also will be offering a survey to provide an opportunity for more feedback.