OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District has suspended the use of a novel at Evans Middle School based on controversial content.
The book "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" was first brought to the district's attention informally last Thursday from a Facebook post that has since been deleted, and was being taught in a seventh-grade English Language Arts class.
The school district on Monday sent out a press release saying "the use of the novel has been suspended immediately" and the material will be reviewed.
The district also has in place a reconsideration committee that is school board-approved, and is made up of parents, community members, teachers and administrators.
"We will initiate this review process immediately," the district said in its statement.
The school district said the book was recommended and selected as part of the seventh-grade curriculum, addressing "skills of characterization, author's point of view, and tone."
OCSD uses StudySync as the resource board-approved curriculum, and started that partnership with the 2017-18 school year, when the novel was recommended to "further enhance the literacy standards."
Prior to further unit studies, parents and students will be notified of the novels selected for study, and be given the opportunity to opt-out and have alternative material.
Further concerns or questions from parents and community members may be directed to superintendent Mike McGrory by email at michael.mcgrory@ottumwaschools.com, or by calling (515) 460-2915.