OTTUMWA — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the Ottumwa Fire Department is urging caution with the use of fireworks.
Fireworks are now legal in city limits from 4-10:30 p.m. July 4. However, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says more fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year with two out of five being related to fireworks.
Additionally, a 2015 report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found that fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,500 injuries treated in emergency departments annually. Extra precaution should be taken with children under 15, who account for 35% of victims with fireworks injuries. “Children should never play with fireworks,” reads a release from the city. “Even sparklers can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.”
“Legal or not, if you decide to ignore these words of caution and set off your own fireworks display, precautions need to be taken, and taken seriously,” said Cory Benge, deputy fire chief. “While pretty, fireworks can be very, very dangerous.”
A July Fourth public safety checklist from the NFPA includes only buying fireworks from a licensed seller; reading and following directions on the fireworks before lighting them; having water on hand in case of emergency; only using fireworks in an open, outdoor area; lighting fireworks on a hard surface while being cautious of any wind; having a designated person — who avoids alcohol and does not wear loose clothing — to set off fireworks; that designated person should also wear safety goggles and close-toed shoes; do not alter or combine fireworks; aim fireworks away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and people; never extend a body part over the device; light one firework at a time; never relight a dud firework; and wait 20 minutes after setting off the firework to approach it and soak it in water.
The OFD also reminds citizens to only call 911 in life-threatening situations. To report a noise complaint, citizens should call 641-683-0661 instead to allow firefighters to respond quickly when lives are in danger.
Despite the legality of fireworks, the OFD advises that “the best way to enjoy fireworks and prevent injury is to watch a professional show,” the release says.
“Consumer fireworks are dangerous, and the risks to personal safety and the safety of the community are significant,” says Benge.