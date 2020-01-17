OTTUMWA — Barricades blocked off several side streets leading to Evans Middle School Friday as class was dismissed around noon, an hour earlier than the scheduled dismissal time.
The call was not made due to the winter storm that had arrived in Ottumwa; instead, it was a precautionary measure in response to a nearby, off-campus incident involving police. Superintendent Nicole Kooiker, in a recorded phone call to parents, said the decision was made to “ensure the safety of all students and staff.”
As parents lined up to pick up their students, police activity appeared to be centered on Pochantas Street, across Chester Avenue from the middle school.
To maintain the district’s regular bus routes, the message also stated all Ottumwa students were being released early.
“We ask that parents act as quickly as possible to remove students from Evans,” Kooiker’s message said.
A followup call around 2:30 p.m. expressed gratitude to the community for their cooperation.
“Thank you to families, staff and community members for your cooperation, patience and assistance as we dealt with a challenging situation outside of our school walls today,” Kooiker said in the second message. It continued by thanking the cooperation of the police department in ensuring the safety of students and staff. “We are thankful everyone is safe.”
As of press time, there was no official word on what caused the incident police were responding to.