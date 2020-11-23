OTTUMWA — A police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with a domestic assault last week.
The Ottumwa Police Department said Officer Jordan Woodward was charged on Nov. 19 with domestic assault outside the city of Ottumwa.
The case was investigated, and charges filed, by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, a press release from the Ottumwa Police Department said.
The Ottumwa Police Department is conducting a formal administrative investigation.
According to online court records, Woodward, who has an Albia address, was charged with domestic abuse assault that impedes air/blood flow, a class D felony.
The criminal complaint said the Albia Police Department was called to a female’s residence in Albia at 1:09 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said in court filings that Woodward choked his female victim whom he has had a relationship with for four years, leaving bruises on her neck.
Woodward and the victim live at different addresses in Albia. Woodward was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.
Woodward has been with the Ottumwa police force for 1 year and 3 months.