AGENCY — The driver of a vehicle officers pursued in two counties and multiple towns was arrested early Wednesday morning.
The man police say was the driver of that vehicle also had at least eight outstanding warrants for his arrest from surrounding agencies.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Ryan Richard Reed, of Eldon, and charged him with possession of stolen property, a class D felony; eluding, a class D felony; possession of controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; reckless driving, a simple misdemeanor; and numerous traffic offenses.
A Fairfield Police Officer noticed a vehicle they knew to be stolen leaving Casey's General Store on Libertyville Road at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the department. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it did not pull over and began traveling at a high rate of speed.
Officers with the police department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office pursued the vehicle on Highway 34 in and out of Fairfield. Eventually the pursuit headed south and entered the city of Libertyville.
It continued west and entered Wapello County, where Wapello deputies joined by the pursuit. The vehicle traveled into the city of Eldon as officers tried multiple pursuit intervention tactics to end the pursuit, which were all unsuccessful.
The chase ultimately came to an end when the vehicle left the roadway and entered a steep ravine near the railroad tracks south of Agency. The driver fled on foot, police said, before he was eventually apprehended.
Reed was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and is being held on bond pending an initial appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.