OTTUMWA — Police say they arrested an Ottumwa man after a traffic stop because they found methamphetamine and packaging material.
Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a class B felony; and prohibited acts; drug tax stamp violation and felon in possession of firearm, all class D felonies. Derby was also charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Ottumwa Police Department said they pulled over Derby at 1:21 a.m. Friday because the vehicle he was operating did not have a front license plate. They also believed Derby was driving under suspension.
They searched the vehicle after police found paraphernalia and ammunition on Derby, according to court documents. Following the search, officers said they located 60.8 grams (2.1 ounces) of methamphetamine, 16.2 grams of marijuana (0.5 ounces), packaging materials and a loaded 9mm handgun.
In court documents, officers said the items are consistent with the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.