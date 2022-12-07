RURAL BLAKESBURG — The pursuit of an armed robbery suspect Wednesday ended with an officer-involved shooting in rural Blakesburg.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said they were called to Blakesburg Wednesday to assist in the investigation. The exact location was not released by police.
A three sentence press release was light on details other than to say the suspect is being treated at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect’s condition was not released.
Details about the pursuit, time and location of the alleged armed robbery, nor identities of any persons or agencies involved were released Wednesday evening by authorities.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
