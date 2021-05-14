OTTUMWA — Several local law enforcement agencies seized more than a pound of methamphetamine from an Ottumwa residence after executing a search warrant Thursday afternoon.
Around 2:15 p.m., officers from the Ottumwa Police Department, Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 12 Friendly Lane and seized the methamphetamine, distribution quantities of marijuana and items related to the distribution of illegal drugs from the residence of Robert Allen Engle, 59, of Ottumwa.
Engle was charged with four felonies — possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school (Class B felony), possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school (Class D felony) and two counts of drug tax stamp violation (both Class D felonies).
Also arrested at the residence was Kristi Lee Engle, 32, on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.