OTTUMWA — The Presidents Day holiday Monday is creating a change in schedule for many offices for the city of Ottumwa and Wapello County.
City closures include offices at City Hall;’ the Ottumwa Public Works Central Garage; the Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery Office at 1302 N. Court St.; the records desk at the Ottumwa Police Department; the Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center; the Ottumwa Public Library; Bridge City Sanitation offices; the Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices at 230 Turner Drive; and all Wapello County offices.
The Beach Ottumwa will be open for lap swim and regular programs from 5:30 a.m. to noon Monday.
City residential trash and recycling normally collected on Mondays will instead be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the holiday. Bulky item collection normally on Tuesdays will shift to Thursday, Feb. 18. There is no change to county customer collection dates.