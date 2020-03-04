OTTUMWA — As concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus grow, local health officials are asking people to think carefully about travel plans.
The virus, now called COVID-19, has spread in the United States after being first discovered in China in December. While most cases are mild, there have been nine fatalities in the United States.
Lynelle Diers, director of Wapello County Public Health, said in a statement area residents are more at risk from the flu currently than coronavirus. But, as the virus spreads, precautions are appropriate.
Diers said the best approaches are “similar to how you protect yourself from a variety of viruses, like influenza. Cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently, and stay home from work or vacation when ill.”
Spring break is a significant travel season for many, and Diers is encouraging people to think about how they can protect their health while away from home. The virus is thought to spread most commonly from people who are in close contact, about six feet of one another.
The Iowa Department of Public Health maintains a web page for tracking cases in Iowa. As of Wednesday there were no confirmed cases in the state, though two tests were pending results and other people are being monitored after possible contact. The page is at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.