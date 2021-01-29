OTTUMWA — There are a lot of residents ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine, causing the demand to far exceed the supply. More information is coming, local officials said Friday, but vaccine shots for most are not imminent.
At a virtual press conference Friday, leaders of Wapello County’s public health and emergency management offices, said more information on vaccine locations would be rolled out soon.
However, there is currently no way to sign up for appointments and no wait lists to get on. Many citizens are ready to take a COVID-19 vaccine, but supplies remain limited.
When the time comes, information will be shared through local media, the county’s website at wapelloready.org, and the county’s emergency management and public health social media channels.
“Stay tuned,” emergency management director Tim Richmond said. He also added that information changes frequently.
For now, there’s no reason to call public health. Instead, for those over the age of 65, the county will be utilizing several community-based partners around the county. Once those are established, citizens will be directed to work with those partners on setting up appointments based on availability.
Nearing 50 days since the first of two COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, answers are still limited — particularly on the local level.
Part of the reason for that is supply, but the other is inconsistency in shipments of the vaccine to the individual counties. That inconsistency further challenges the ability for local officials to plan ahead.
“We’ve been pretty much kept in the dark, and there has been no consistency with weekly allocations," said Lynelle Diers, the director of the Wapello County Public Health Department. “There’s been many weeks we have gotten zero [vaccines), and then some weeks we might get 200; it could be 400. There’s just no consistency.”
With at best a few hundred doses coming to Wapello County each week, it’ll take some time before the next phase of vaccinations is completed. That phase includes those 65 and older, as well as those in certain critical workforces.
There are about 1,600 registered health care providers, more than 500 teachers and about 6,500 over the age of 65 in Wapello County, according to recent population and census figures.
As of the most recently available data from Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, only 161 Wapello County residents have received both shots, or less than a half percent of the county’s population.
The next tiers include those working in congregate settings in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing industries; individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff; those living and working in congregate settings; hospital, long-term care and child safety inspectors; and correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.