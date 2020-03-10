DES MOINES — State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati focused on two basic messages Tuesday during an Iowa Department of Public Health briefing on COVID-19, which was found in Iowa over the weekend.
First, they want everyone to wash their hands well and regularly. Second, if you’re sick, stay home.
“I know it sounds overly simplistic, but ultimately those are the steps that we’re asking everyone to take,” said Pedati, who is also the department’s medical director.
As of Tuesday afternoon there were eight confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa, seven of which were linked to a cruise that visited Egypt. Officials have said more cases are likely.
Pedati said “common sense approaches” are the most important tools people have to slow the spread of the virus. There are some questions officials just don’t have answers for yet, though. Some of those, like the virus’ mortality rate, are among those most often being asked. Pedati said the risk from the virus seems to depend on the age and overall health of the people who get it.
“What we’ve experienced so far in the United States is that it does seem that older adults and those with underlying or chronic health conditions are those who are more affected and more likely to have severe illness, which is why we continue to highlight those groups,” she said.
Risk among older adults raises questions for those in nursing facilities which, by nature, have higher concentrations of people and visitors than private homes. Some nursing homes nationally have limited or banned visitors. Pedati said such decisions are being left to individual facilities for now, and the IDPH’s goal is to make sure they have up-to-date information so they can make good decisions.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t some broader instructions being given.
“We ask people who are sick that they don’t visit, you know, making sure that we’re recognizing people who are developing signs and symptoms of respiratory illness early and making sure that people know how to reach out to public health,” Pedati said.
There is not enough information, she said, to speak to any elevated risk for pregnant women.
Pedati also said those who are being isolated at home because of possible exposure to the virus can expect to have officials checking in with them routinely. But isolation does not mean people cannot be out of the home.
“In some circumstance we ask you not to go to school or work. We’re asking you to try to sort of keep to yourself as much as you can,” she said. “But people are allowed to do activities like go for a walk, that sort of thing. And we have public health check in with them twice a day to see how you’re doing and ask if you’re developing any signs or symptoms.”
The virus is also spreading in other parts of the country. A containment area was established in a New York City suburb to combat a significant outbreak, shutting down schools and other large gatherings.
Officials said it is too early to contemplate closure of Iowa events that draw large numbers of people, like the Iowa State Fair. Those decisions will need to await more information and depend on how widely the virus spreads in warmer weather.
“It’s still a relatively new illness. We’re still learning more. There’s still going to be new information coming out,” said Pedati.