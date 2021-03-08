OTTUMWA — Local officials were frustrated by the Iowa Department of Public Health's sudden change of heart in regard to vaccine eligibility.
The department at 6 p.m. Thursday updated their guidelines to allow individuals 64-years-old and younger to be eligible for the vaccine, provided they had pre-existing conditions. Those conditions are far-reaching and include many common ailments like smoking, asthma, obesity and high blood pressure.
"We could probably argue for an hour over ways we would have done it differently if we were the state," said Tim Richmond, the director of Wapello County Emergency Management. "But it's kind of water under the bridge at this point. They opened the flood gates the way they did ..."
Richmond said he and other public health offices in the state would have preferred the younger age groups be phased in more gradually, for instance in 10-year gaps.
It'll largely be up to providers to determine when they'll begin taking appointments for those in the new category. Monday was officially the first day the population 64 and under, with pre-existing conditions, was eligible.
Richmond said the honor system will be used for those claiming pre-existing conditions that meet the criteria, and proof won't be required.
"It's on the conscience of the individual," Richmond said.
While the county and state have had a ramp-up of vaccine allocations in recent weeks, that hasn't reached Wapello County yet. Lynelle Diers, the director of Wapello County Public Health, said the county is still receiving 500 doses each week.
"Unless we start getting more vaccine allocated to the counties, it's going to take a while [to reach herd immunity]," Diers said.
Two major area employers — John Deere and JBS USA — have vaccine clinics for their employees scheduled, Diers said.
A growing number of Iowans have been vaccinated from the coronavirus.
In new data Monday, reported 26,893 more doses have been distributed since it last reported data on Sunday. The data showed there have been 860,517 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine injected into the arms of Iowans thus far.
About 8.9% of the population has received a completed vaccine series of two doses, while another 10.5% of Iowans have received their first dose and are awaiting a second dose.
The number of new virus cases have continued a downward trend statewide to the lowest level since July. State data reported 149 new cases on Monday following low testing from the weekend.
According to data analysis by the New York Times, Iowa is one of 27 states where new coronavirus cases are lower and continuing to trend that way. In 17 states, cases are growing, including nearby South Dakota.
Statewide, there was one new death reported in Iowa on Monday by the state’s public health department. That brings the death toll to 5,559.
There were three new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose and one in Van Buren County.
Numbers locally are on a downward trend, but Diers urged continued caution with upcoming holidays.
Wapello County ranks 51st in the state for the percentage of the population that has received both doses. To date, there have been 1,983 residents, or about 5.7%, receive both doses and another 3,525 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 810 in Jefferson, 583 in Monroe, 561 in Appanoose, 328 in Davis and 208 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly to 168 as of Monday morning. There were 37 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.6%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.