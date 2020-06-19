OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School has officially canceled prom for 2020.
Originally scheduled for May 2, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials held out hope that the event could still be held in the summer months, but the district announced the cancellation this week.
“The governor no longer has restrictions on the number of people in a venue but still recommends social distancing in facilities. Prom would be considered a high-risk activity,” reads the notice on the district’s website. “At this time, OHS has made the decision to cancel Prom 2020.”