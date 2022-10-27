OTTUMWA — Whatsoever You Do, Inc. is holding a brick campaign to raise money to help with construction costs, so the doors to the Emergency Shelter for Women & Children can get the doors open.
The Class of 1972, one of the largest classes (over 630) to graduate OHS and the first class to hold their graduation ceremony at Shaefer Stadium, held their "50th" Reunion this past September. Collectively, they raised enough money to purchase an 8x8 legacy brick to be placed in the Bell Tower on the front patio with personalized bricks to be placed in front of the shelter in the Spring.
At the far end will be a memorial wall with the bell tower in it. To accomplish the goal of purchasing the Class Legacy Brick, an artist from Fairfield (Mike Carlson) created a satirical print that represented the "Golden Glory Days at OHS." Frontline Printers in Fairfield were gracious enough to get the prints to classmates in time for the class reunion. The prints were sold for $20 to help reach the goal of $500 for the bell tower brick.
A total of $600 in prints and donations were raised, which allowed the Class of 1972 to present a check for the legacy brick plus an additional $100, which all monies will go toward renovations at the homeless shelter.
The Class of 1972 is challenging other OHS graduate classes to purchase a Legacy Brick to represent their class. To order a personalized brick for the patio, visit www.bricksareus.com or contact Leslie LaRue at 641-455-8334 or Mary Margaret Riedel-Butler at 641-226-7684 to have a purchase form sent to you.
Direct donations to WYD can be made by check to WYD, Inc., 105 S. Iowa Ave., Ottumwa, IA 52501. All donations are tax-deductible.
