OTTUMWA — Novice debate duo Hailey Garrison and Jacklynn Ellis triumphed over their opponents from Dowling Catholic High School in the third round of the Johnston Dragon Invitation to secure the first win of their career and the Bulldogs first debate victory of the season.
Twelve novice and fifteen varsity Public Forum debate teams from across the state faced off in Johnston on Dec. 4. The tournament was the season opener for the Bulldogs who have not competed in debate since the 2019-2020 school year. Garrison and Ellis finished the tournament with a 1-4 record, facing teams from Okoboji, Theodore Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic and Johnston.
Students debated the topic Resolved: Increased United State federal regulation of cryptocurrency transactions and/or assets will produce more benefits than harms.
Ottumwa debaters will next compete at Dowling Catholic’s Paradigm tournament on Dec. 10-11 and at the John Edie Holiday Debates hosted by the Black School in Minneapolis on Dec. 17-19.