OTTUMWA — Freshmen and other new students to Ottumwa High School will receive their devices Aug. 13.
The drive-through Chromebook distribution event is set for 8-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. An alternate date is set for the same times Aug. 20; those unable to pick up their device should request an alternate date and time through the district website.
Students picking up a device must be registered for the 2020-21 school year. A verification email with a barcode and confirmation code will be sent out upon completion of registration. A digital copy of the code on a cellphone or tablet — or a printed copy — will need to be presented at the distribution site. A code will be needed for each student.
The distribution will be held in the alley on the west side of the Votech building. Students and families are to arrive via Second Street and enter the Votech building drive from the south, then head north to the auto shop garage (marked with a star on the attached map). Here,they should show the code to verify registration, and then they will receive their device. Those unable to verify registration will be directed west to exit the lot.
After receiving their devices, students and families will exit from the north entrance onto Fourth Street.