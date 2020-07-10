OTTUMWA — When Ottumwa High School holds its traditional graduation ceremony Sunday at Schafer Stadium, five of the graduates will also have a degree from Indian Hills Community College.
• Zane Batterson earned an A.A. degree with dual credit courses and lans to attend William Penn University in the fall to complete his public accounting degree.
• Alexis Cook took classes over the summer to complete her A.A. degree due to her busy extracurricular activities focusing heavily on music. She plans to attend Middle Tennessee University this fall.
• Melanie Fisher plans to take her A.A. degree, earned through dual credit courses, with her to the University of Northern Iowa to major in business administration.
• Shai Guido completed his welding technology diploma through Indian Hills Community College, earning American Welding Society certifications in GMAW, SMAW, GTAW and FCAW. He will begin working for Vermeer in Pella as a welder later this month and plans to continue his education to earn his AAS.
• Jordyn Salter, after earning an A.A., will continue her education at the University of Northern Iowa to major in elementary education.
The students utilized the district’s Senior Year Plus program, designed to provide high school students access to courses to generate college courses. Students can earn credit through concurrent enrollment courses, which are taught at OHS by OHS teachers for both high school and college credit, or the post-secondary enrollment option, where students can enroll in college courses at no cost to the student.