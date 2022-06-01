CEDAR RAPIDS — Ottumwa High School's Quintin Hull and Anikah Rath were tow of just 25 students in Iowa and Wisconsin to receive $1,000 Innovation Scholarships from Alliant Energy.
The scholarships recognize outstanding community leadership and innovative problem solving, and are intended to help students with the cost of higher education. Recipients of the annual scholarships were selected using the following criteria:
— A written essay identifying a problem in the student’s community and suggesting an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.
— Leadership in community service activities and volunteer work.
— Grade-point average and standardized test scores.
“We are thrilled to foster the young minds in our communities,” said Julie Bauer, manager of community affairs at Alliant Energy. “We look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the future to strengthen the science, technology, engineering and math workforce and make a positive impact in these critical roles and their communities.”