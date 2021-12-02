OTTUMWA — Finally, the show is going on.
And, it could be a head-spinner.
This year's Ottumwa High School fall play, "The Play That Goes Wrong," is a complex work that first-year drama director Jeff Leonard believes will have the audience laughing and curious at the same time.
Yet, preparing for the three-day performance, which kicks off with 7 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday, and a 3 p.m. Sunday show, has seen its share of hurdles. The script arrived two weeks late because of a pandemic-related delay, and the cast and crew of 13 had to redouble their efforts to get ready for the show. The stage crew is also a visible part of the show.
"I basically put out a rehearsal calendar, and it was good for like, a couple days really," Leonard said. "It was just constantly revised and revised. We just got really behind not only with the acting, but also with construction of the set.
"But the kids are now at the point where they need an audience."
Indeed, the play is basically "a play within a play," Leonard said. It's driven by audience engagement, especially from an applause standpoint.
The show takes place on opening night for members of the Cornley Drama Society, for their opening-night performance of "The Murder at Haversham Manor."
"Strange things seem to happen during the course of the show. It definitely goes wrong," Leonard said. "Things in practice go wrong.
"The characters are the same, but there are personality differences," he said. "It's really hard to follow who is who and what and where they are. So the kids really have to understand both their characters. One of our actors (Cole Denner) plays three different people. Talk about confusion."
Still, cast members are ready to perform, even if some the actors' characters are unusual.
"This is the most interesting play I've ever put on," said OHS senior Quintin Hull, who plays Robert, as well as Thomas Colleymoore. "You have to intentionally do stuff wrong. Like you have to grab the wrong prop, or accidentally drop something or misplace something.
"So it's like everything you were told never to do, you do."
Freshman Miles Hedgecock beat out a large field to perform in the play, as he plays Jonathan, as well as Charles Haversham. Still, he's honored to be a part of it.
"I love how funny this is. It's hard not to burst out laughing," he said. "Everyone's funny in their own way. The practices we've had have been really fun, learning what's going to happen and how it's going to go wrong.
"It's just so much fun."
Hull is just pleased to be acting again.
"Pretty much the last two years we've haven't been able to do an actual performance because of COVID-19," he said. "So it's really made me want to do this. We've done some small shows, but nothing at this caliber has been performed in a long time."
Leonard believes attendees will recognize the show; it's went through Des Moines on a national tour last year, he said.
"The ones that aren't familiar, really, I just want them to experience a getaway and get ready to laugh, because it's a very funny show," he said. "It's got audience interaction, so we're ready for them to experience some of that also."
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students, and can be purchased at the door, or online at ottumwahs.ludus.com.