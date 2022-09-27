OTTUMWA — The 48th annual Oktoberfest festival begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, and will again offer entertainment for all ages.
All events will take place at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Greater Ottumwa Park, except for the Kiddie Parade and Oktoberfest Parade.
Thursday's events will feature Brats & Brew, which will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and the Bike Night and Bike Show will be held from 5-8 p.m. During that bike show, The Boys will be performing on the Budweiser state from 7-11 p.m.
Friday's schedule includes more events, with Brats & Brew open from 11 a.m.-midnight. The Kiddie Parade will take place at 6 p.m. along Church Street, but will be held at Quincy Place Mall if it rains.
Entertainment on Friady will feature Cam Steinbach on the Budweiser state from 5-7:30 p.m., and Jive Radio following on the same state from 8 p.m.-midnight. A stein-holding competition is scheduled for 10 p.m.
Saturday's jam-packed day begins at 10 a.m. with the Oktoberfest Parade downtown, featuring the Parade of Bands. A band drum line competition will then be held after the parade.
Brats & Brew opens at 11 a.m. and runs until midnight. The presentation of band awards will take place at 1 p.m., while a 5K/10K run will begin at that time. The Vintage Cruisers Car Show will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Joel McNulty (5-7:30 p.m.) and Standing Hamption (8 p.m.-midnight) are the scheduled performances on the Budweiser state, and another stein-holding competition will be at 10 p.m.
For more information and any changes, check out the Oktoberfest Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.