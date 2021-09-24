OTTUMWA — October gets an early start next week as Ottumwa Oktoberfest kicks off.
The Rotary Club of Ottumwa hosts its 41st annual chicken barbecue from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bridge View Center. An adult ticket ($12) includes a half chicken, while a children’s ticket ($10) includes a quarter chicken. Each meal includes baked beans, corn, roll, butter and drink. Dine-in and drive-thru options are both available.
Ottumwa Rotary invests money raised from the barbecue back into the community. Tickets can be purchased at Bridge View Center, Fareway, 3-E Electrical Engineering & Equipment, Community 1st Credit Union on Richmond Avenue, Financial Partners, McCune & Reed, Meridian Credit Union, O’Hara Hardware, South Ottumwa Savings Bank on Church Street, and Southside Drug.
Then, on Wednesday and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 2, Oktoberfest activities get underway at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park.
Brats & Brew serving runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with Elks Bingo from 6-9 p.m. Serving runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday with Bike Night and Bike Show from 5-8 p.m. and live entertainment 7-11 p.m.
Brats & Brew serving is open 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 1, with live entertainment from 5 p.m. to midnight. The kiddie parade is set for 6 p.m. on Church Street (Quincy Place Mall is the rain location), and the stein-holding competition is set for 10 p.m.
The festival closes out Oct. 2 with the main parade featuring the Parade of Bands at 10 a.m. in downtown Ottumwa. The parade begins at the intersection of Kitterman Avenue and West Main Street, turns left on Green Street to East Second Street, the marches back down Second Street to Kitterman Avenue.
Brats & Brews will be served 11 a.m. to midnight, and the drumline competition and presentation of band awards are set for 1 p.m. The Vintage Cruisers Car Show is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and live entertainment runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to midnight. The closing stein-holding competition is set for 10 p.m.
For more information on the Rotary Chicken Barbecue, contact Ryan Mitchell, Rotary president, at 641-682-5447. For more information on Oktoberfest events, visit the Ottumwa Oktoberfest Facebook page.