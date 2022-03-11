WASHINGTON — The U.S. House and U.S. Senate both voted to approve a $1.5 trillion spending package that will send aid to Ukraine, while also funding the government through September.
Closer to home, it'll have impacts as well, even though the bill is still waiting for President Biden's signature, which appears certain. The Consolidationed Appropriations Act of 2022 will benefit projects associated with the City of Ottumwa, as well as Indian Hills Community College.
As a part of the bill, the city will receive $2.5 million to assist with funding the Blake's Branch Sewer Project as the city continues to separate its sewer system according to federal and state mandates.
"The city has already spent $78.5 million toward the issue, with an estimated $65 million remaining," the city said in its funding request. "The city is considered a high poverty area, and the burden of this unfunded mandate has increased utility rates and tax levies to a burdensome level."
IHCC had asked for $5 million to fund the hiring of Career Transition Counselors as part of an initiative by Iowa community colleges to secure training and education for students to be successful in careers, contribute to the economy and "help reverse the continuing trend toward severe shortage of workers with requisite training for skilled jobs."
"College and Career Technical Counselors will assist Iowa high school students in exploring college career options and preparing for careers with necessary training and educations," the school said in its request. "CCTC will spend time at high schools each week, providing students with information about various career options, helping shape their career exploration and studies and provide guidance and assistance so that students identify career and educational goals and take the necessary steps to make a successful transition from high school to college and careers."
The bill passed the House on Wednesday in two separate votes — the security programs passed 361-71, and the rest of the bill 260-171, with 2nd District representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, voting in favor of both aspects of the bill.
Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were among the yes votes late Thursday evening.
Also included in the package is the reauthorization of Violence Against Women Act, and $13.6 billion in humanitarian aid going to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
However, several of Miller-Meeks's priorities also made it in the final bill, including exemptions for farmers and livestock producers from requiring to report greenhouse gas emissions, preventing the Biden administration's plans to cancel $1.9 billion of existing border wall funding, as well as a 2.7% pay raise for service members.
"I was proud to see so many of my priorities in this bill, including community-based projects, legislation and important policy provisions to help the American people," Miller-Meeks said in a press release Wednesday. "I was able to work with leaders across the district to ensure that important programs and projects received the funding they deserve and will continue to fight in Congress for the benefit of all Iowans."
The bill's passage was almost five months late, as it was supposed to be finished Oct. 1.