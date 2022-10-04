CHILLICOTHE — Authorities are investigating a Tuesday home explosion that severely burned a Chillicothe man.
Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips said a 911 call came in around noon Tuesday for a reported home explosion in Chillicothe on High Street. Crews responded and located a nearly leveled home.
A man who lived at the home was airlifted by medical helicopter to an unknown hospital after suffering severe burns "to a good portion of his body," Phillips said. Authorities have not identified the man. He was able to speak to authorities and said he was the only individual home at the time.
The cause is not yet known. Phillips said the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office was headed to the scene to do an investigation.
