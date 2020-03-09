OTTUMWA — One man is in custody after authorities say he fired a shot at a house west of Ottumwa.
Sheriff Don Phillips said the incident began with a 911 call at 1:27 a.m. Sunday. The caller said a man was shooting at a house on 74th Street. Deputies who responded found no one had been injured, and the shooter had fled.
Investigators identified Jamie Ortiz as the suspected shooter, and got a search warrant for his home in the 100 block of South Ash Street. That search resulted in Ortiz’s arrest on charges of first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Each of the charges is a felony. The most serious is the burglary charge, which is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. More charges are possible.
Ortiz is being held in the Wapello County Jail on $45,000 cash-only bond.