The damage to a house at 601 E. Williams St. after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning. The driver of a BMW, 44-year-old Jason Tobeck of Ottumwa, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Williams. A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Brianna McConnell of Ottumwa, was transported by ambulance to Ottumwa Regional Health Center where she is in stable condition.