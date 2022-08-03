OTTUMWA — One person is dead and another injured as the result of a car crashing into a south side home Wednesday morning.
According to reports by the Iowa State Patrol and Ottumwa Police Department, at approximately 9:54 a.m., 44-year-old Jason Tobeck lost control of his 2007 BMW while traveling eastbound on Williams Street at a high rate of speed and crashed into the front of the house located at 601 E. Williams St., which is at the corner of Williams and South Weller streets.
Tobeck, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the car, 21-year-old Brianna McConnell, was injured and transported by ground ambulance to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where she is in stable condition.
Several local authorities responded to the crash. Ottumwa Fire Department chief Tony Miller said his crew was on the scene for approximately 2 1/2 hours.
The front side of the house, which faces Weller Street, was hollowed out by the crash, and neighbors were seen taking photos of the damaged property.
According to the police department's press release, the Iowa State Patrol was requested to conduct a Technical Accident Investigation into the incident "due to the serious nature of this accident."
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Ottumwa Police Department, ISP and ORMICS assisted with the investigation.
