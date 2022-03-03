WEST GROVE — A Montezuma man died Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving crashed with a semi in Davis County.
The Iowa State Patrol said 79-year-old Michael Floyd Talbert, of Montezuma, did not survive the crash, which was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday.
Responders were called to Highway 63 and 230th Street, about three miles east of West Grove and about nine miles north of the Iowa/Missouri border.
According to the preliminary crash report, Talbert was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a recreational camper southbound on Highway 63. The report states the Silverado crossed the centerline for an unknown reason.
A northbound semi driven by Steven Charles Roloson, 47, of Central City, attempted to swerve onto the shoulder to miss the Silverado, but collided with the recreational camper.
The crash prompted the Iowa Department of Transportation to install a temporary detour for about three hours Wednesday while responders cleared the scene.