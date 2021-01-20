ATTICA — A Lovilia man has died following a head-on crash between two vehicles Wednesday morning.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol says that Donald Lee Shelford, 89, of Lovilia, died after a vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in about 2.3 miles southeast of Attica on Highway 5, just south of the Highway T17 intersection. It was reported to authorities at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Shelford was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado without a seatbelt on southbound on Highway 5, according to the report. While negotiating a curve, the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Ford Explorer head-on.

The driver of the Explorer, Janet Lynn Billings, 51, of Albia, was transported to Monroe County Hospital by Pella Ambulance with unknown injuries.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Oskaloosa Herald and the Ottumwa Courier. He can be reached at kocker@oskyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

