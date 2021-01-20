ATTICA — A Lovilia man has died following a head-on crash between two vehicles Wednesday morning.
A report from the Iowa State Patrol says that Donald Lee Shelford, 89, of Lovilia, died after a vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.
The two-vehicle crash occurred in about 2.3 miles southeast of Attica on Highway 5, just south of the Highway T17 intersection. It was reported to authorities at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Shelford was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado without a seatbelt on southbound on Highway 5, according to the report. While negotiating a curve, the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Ford Explorer head-on.
The driver of the Explorer, Janet Lynn Billings, 51, of Albia, was transported to Monroe County Hospital by Pella Ambulance with unknown injuries.