RURAL MONROE COUNTY — A Friday afternoon crash claimed the life of an Albia man while injuring another.
The Iowa State Patrol said that 22-year-old Cody Christopher Kosman, of Albia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in rural northeastern Monroe County.
A preliminary report blames the crash on lack of visibility caused by vehicle travel on gravel roads.
Kosman was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 southbound on 655th Avenue. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado C3500 driven by 26-year-old Jonathan Michael Bedell, of Albia, was northbound on the road. The two vehicles collided in the roadway.
Bedell was transported by ground ambulance to Monroe County Hospital.
