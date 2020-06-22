OTTUMWA — A Saturday evening crash in Ottumwa killed one person.
Authorities received a call shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a crash near Highway 34 and Venture Way. Joshua Gerald Gutcher, 44, Albia, was driving west on Highway 34 when his vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes and ran into a ditch. The vehicle rolled, throwing Gutcher out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ottumwa police said multiple agencies, including the Ottumwa Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol and medical personnel from Ottumwa Regional Health Center, responded.