BLOOMFIELD — The can redemption centers in the town of Bloomfield will be halved at the end of this month.
First Resources Corporation announced Thursday they'll close their Bloomfield can redemption location on Sept. 24.
A director with First Resources blamed the Iowa Legislature for not making necessary change to keep the service viable.
"It's unfortunate that the lack of change at the legislative level has led to this decision," said Cindy Kurtz-Hopkins, FRC Director of Supported Employment. "This service will be missed by the community; likewise, we will miss providing the service within the community and the great experiences that came with it."
First Resources Corporation used the center not just for providing a place for Bloomfield area residents to redeem their cans, but provided employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.
That leaves Bloomfield, a town of about 2,600, with one can redemption center: the Davis County Redemption Center.