FAIRFIELD — A man authorities said allowed his weapon to be used by someone who fatally shot themselves playing Russian Roulette was sentenced to prison this week.
Finnigan Malloy, of Fairfield, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He pled guilty to first-degree theft, possession with intent to deliver MDMA and cocaine, and aiding and abetting reckless use of a firearm.
Authorities say Caleb Heisel, 19, died on Nov. 7, 2021, after fatally shooting himself while playing a game of Russian Roulette. Malloy had called emergency responders after Heisel shot himself in the head with a revolver-style firearm. The gun was owned by Malloy.
"This case is tragic and has resulted in the death of one young man, the incarceration of another, and the disruption to both of their families," Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said.
Before that incident, investigators say Malloy, Heisel, and another man, Andrew Stockwell, had stolen tools, supplies and equipment from the Maharishi International University art building, totaling a value of greater than $10,000. Most of the stolen property was recovered.
Stockwell, who was not said to be involved with the Russian Roulette incident, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Moulding said resources exist for those suffering from thoughts of self-harm and other serious mental health crises, including the new national suicide prevention lifeline available by dialing 988. Moulding said 911 can also be called for those in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.