OTTUMWA — Police say an individual was shot and another injured in a park altercation that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The Ottumwa Police Department was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday to East Main and Brick Row in eastern Ottumwa for the report of a male bleeding from his head and neck.
Police found a 20-year-old male identified as Jose Rosalio Hernandez, of Ottumwa, in that area.
At 4:27 p.m., they received another call to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center emergency room where a male had arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. That male was later identified as 18-year-old Anibar Timothy, of Ottumwa.
Both injuries are non-life threatening, and the individuals were treated a released from the hospital, police said.
Investigators determined an altercation took place at Foster Park in eastern Ottumwa between two groups of individuals, and the injuries were connected with the incident.
No arrests have been made. Those with information about the incident that led to the injuries are asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.
