OTTUMWA — Work on Phase 8 of Ottumwa's sewer separation project is proceeding north from the Elm Street pump station.
As a result, the city announced there would be short-term closures to several streets.
Several closures will affect Hayne Street intersections beginning Monday. On Monday, Hayne and Ash will be closed for approximately three days to tie-in water mains.
Toward the end of next week, the intersection at Elm Street will be closed for approximately seven days as a new sanitary sewer is installed. During these times, motorists may use Railroad Street as an alternate route while those intersections are closed.
Two weeks later, Hayne Street will be closed in sections to perform sewer installations. Eventually, the street will be closed from Iowa Avenue to Cherry Street. That will be a long-term closure as pavement is also being removed and replaced. Signage will be set up to designated Railroad Street as the detour route through traffic.
Work on Hayne Street is expected to continue for the remainder of the construction season.