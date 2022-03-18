OTTUMWA — On Friday at approximately 11:35 a.m., Ottumwa police officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Adeline Road after a person passing by observed an individual lying on the ground next to a vehicle. When police arrived they found a deceased elderly white female.
The elderly woman did not have any identification, and police have been unable to identify where the woman came from or who she is. No foul play is suspected regarding the death at this time.
The police department requests residents to check on their elderly relatives or neighbors to verify they are OK. If anyone suspects that they might know the identity of the deceased female, please call the Ottumwa Police Department at (641) 683-0661.