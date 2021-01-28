The Main Street Ottumwa Open 4 Business contest is now open.
The contest started in 2015, and is an opportunity for businesses in the district to compete for a chance to win up to $28,000 in grant funds to assist with a business development or expansion project to help grow their business.
Each designated Main Street community in the state may submit one local business to the state competition, which will be held Aug. 2 in Iowa City. Ottumwa's Open 4 Business applications are due Feb. 26. A group of local judges will then select who moves forward to represent the community. The winning application will then be refined and a video produced to submit to the state on March 31.
A 25% cash match from the business is required. Businesses must have been in operation for at least one year to apply. The grant funds are administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa program.
For complete details about the program, including an application, visit www.mainstreetottumwa.com, or contact executive director Fred Zesiger at (641) 226-1353, or by email at director@mainstreetottumwa.com.