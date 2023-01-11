OTTUMWA — After two long years, the first employees of JBS will be moving into Bonita Avenue housing soon.
City and JBS officials, as well as other entities, celebrated the grand opening of the first completed building Tuesday in the north Ottumwa neighborhood. The building is one of three 36-unit residential buildings that will not only serve as a home for JBS employees, but others as well.
And it's expected to get busy quickly. JBS General Manager Joseph Mach said there is a wait list of 146 for units. The other two buildings are scheduled to open in the early part of this year.
"The road started in October 2020, and we identified a need. Housing is one of our critical needs, and we need to find places for employees to live here in town," Mach said. "I think relief is probably the best way to describe it."
The project was met with skepticism, from both a residential and financial standpoint. Several residents in the area were not on board with the project, and the city had to give out a 20-year, 50% tax-increment financing rebate to get it constructed.
However, City of Ottumwa administrator Philip Rath believes this kind of housing is beneficial as the city digs deep to create affordable housing.
The apartments are not necessarily meant to be permanent homes, though they could be. But they also are a transition to single-family home ownership, and the city is looking for ways to create that market as well as part of the Mission 500 program to create 500 housing units by 2032.
"To see the first building opening is very exciting," Rath said. "The other ones are following right behind. This is 20% of Mission 500 right here. So when you can get large hubs like this, opening them up is huge.
"Having a place to call home versus living out of suitcase, so to speak, it's just going to add stability to these families and a sense of belong. That's going to be huge for our community."
While it seemed like the buildings went up quickly soon after the project was approved, Mach said there had been some supply-chain delays. In fact, opening the first building was delayed.
However, JBS will continue to seek out various kinds of housing for employees.
"We've had a couple different prongs of attack with housing. In addition to this, we purchased five or six houses privately, and then reconditioned those houses and sold them to employees. So it's kind of different depending on the area," Mach said. "This was the quickest project that we could do that would be the most impactful by far.
"This will help the housing across the city, because as employees move out of rentals or move into the city, they'll move into these properties. That'll open up more housing in the city of Ottumwa."
A majority of the housing is two-bedroom, with the rest three-bedroom.
"Our employees are looking for different things for their families," Mach said. "It's like 74% are two-bedroom, but we found that a mix would give us the best density per building and give us enough parking and access.
"We appreciate all the support we've received."
