CENTERVILLE — The public will get a chance to see the new law enforcement center for Centerville next week.
An open house will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The new Appanoose County Law Enforcement Center is located at 22158 Dewey Road in Centerville, near the town's Walmart.
Offices are currently moving over to the new jail and law enforcement center. Dispatch services have already moved from the current law center located at 1125 West Van Buren Street.
The law center and jail was constructed using local option sales tax funds to replace an aging facility that did not have enough inmate capacity to meet current county needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.