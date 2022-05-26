OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library's Adult Summer Reading Program will begin Wednesday.
The program is a way to have fun reading during the summer, and works together with the library's summer reading program from children and teens.
This year's theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
Starting Wednesday, adults can register for the program on the Beanstack site at ottumwapubliclibrary.beanstack.org, or download the Beanstack app. They can also register in person at the library if they prefer to do the program on paper.
After registering, readers will be given a participating gift and will earn more prizes after reading five hours. Once they've read for 10 hours, they have completed the program and will be entered into the grand prize drawings.
For the adult program, grand prizes include gift cards from Tassel Ridge Winery, Oak Meadows Delight Bed & Breakfast, and Mike’s Pizza and Steak House.
For more information on the program, check out the library's website at www.ottumwapubliclibrary.org, or visit the library's Facebook page.